Should You Investigate F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) At US$157?

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at F5’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In F5?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that F5’s ratio of 28.08x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 29.39x, which means if you buy F5 today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that F5 should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since F5’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will F5 generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 77% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for F5. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FFIV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FFIV? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FFIV, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for FFIV, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

