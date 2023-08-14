Should You Investigate GDEX Berhad (KLSE:GDEX) At RM0.19?

GDEX Berhad (KLSE:GDEX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on GDEX Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is GDEX Berhad Worth?

GDEX Berhad appears to be overvalued by 36% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at RM0.19 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of MYR0.14. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that GDEX Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will GDEX Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. GDEX Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 45%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GDEX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GDEX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GDEX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for GDEX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with GDEX Berhad, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

