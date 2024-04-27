Should You Investigate H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA) At €4.73?

While H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €5.12 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €4.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether H&R GmbH KGaA's current trading price of €4.73 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at H&R GmbH KGaA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is H&R GmbH KGaA Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.68x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 15.07x, which means if you buy H&R GmbH KGaA today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe H&R GmbH KGaA should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like H&R GmbH KGaA’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will H&R GmbH KGaA generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 64% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for H&R GmbH KGaA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? 2HRA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 2HRA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 2HRA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for 2HRA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

