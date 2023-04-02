Should You Investigate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) At US$295?

Let's talk about the popular The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$340 and falling to the lows of US$281. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Home Depot's current trading price of US$295 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Home Depot’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Home Depot Worth?

According to my valuation model, Home Depot seems to be fairly priced at around 13.25% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Home Depot today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $260.58, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Home Depot has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Home Depot look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Home Depot, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, HD appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HD for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on HD should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Home Depot you should know about.

