Should You Investigate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) At US$229?

Let's talk about the popular Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$251 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$227. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Illinois Tool Works' current trading price of US$229 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Illinois Tool Works’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Illinois Tool Works Worth?

According to my valuation model, Illinois Tool Works seems to be fairly priced at around 2.08% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Illinois Tool Works today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $224.10, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Illinois Tool Works’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Illinois Tool Works?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Illinois Tool Works, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ITW’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ITW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Illinois Tool Works has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Illinois Tool Works, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

