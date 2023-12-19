Should You Investigate InPost S.A. (AMS:INPST) At €12.60?

InPost S.A. (AMS:INPST), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the ENXTAM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on InPost’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In InPost?

InPost is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that InPost’s ratio of 52.22x is above its peer average of 12.8x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Logistics industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since InPost’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from InPost?

ENXTAM:INPST Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for InPost. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in INPST’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe INPST should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INPST for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for INPST, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about InPost as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in InPost.

