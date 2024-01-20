Should You Investigate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) At US$201?

While Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Inspire Medical Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Inspire Medical Systems?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 12.57% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Inspire Medical Systems today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $178.54, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Inspire Medical Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Inspire Medical Systems generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Inspire Medical Systems' earnings are expected to increase by 25%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in INSP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on INSP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Inspire Medical Systems at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Inspire Medical Systems you should know about.

