Should You Investigate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) At US$184?

Let's talk about the popular J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$208 and falling to the lows of US$169. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether J.B. Hunt Transport Services' current trading price of US$184 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services Worth?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s ratio of 22.18x is above its peer average of 14.36x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Transportation industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of J.B. Hunt Transport Services look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for J.B. Hunt Transport Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in JBHT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe JBHT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JBHT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for JBHT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for J.B. Hunt Transport Services you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

