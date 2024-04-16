Should You Investigate Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) At RM1.35?

While Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad Worth?

Great news for investors – Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR1.72, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although JTIASA is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to JTIASA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JTIASA for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad.

