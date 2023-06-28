Should You Investigate Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) At UK£17.09?

Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£20.01 and falling to the lows of UK£16.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Johnson Matthey's current trading price of UK£17.09 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Johnson Matthey’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Johnson Matthey?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.15x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 14.1x, which means if you buy Johnson Matthey today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Johnson Matthey should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Johnson Matthey’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Johnson Matthey generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 44% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Johnson Matthey. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in JMAT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at JMAT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JMAT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for JMAT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Johnson Matthey at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Johnson Matthey you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Johnson Matthey, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

