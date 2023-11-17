Should You Investigate Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) At US$20.34?

While Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Kaman’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Kaman Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Kaman is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $28.40, but it is currently trading at US$20.34 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Kaman’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Kaman look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Kaman, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 7.1% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since KAMN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KAMN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KAMN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Kaman as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Kaman has 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

