Should You Investigate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) At US$149?

Let's talk about the popular Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$162 and falling to the lows of US$144. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Keysight Technologies' current trading price of US$149 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Keysight Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Keysight Technologies Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 6.6% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Keysight Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $158.98, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Keysight Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Keysight Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 44% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Keysight Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KEYS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KEYS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

