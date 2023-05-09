Should You Investigate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) At US$11.34?

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Lions Gate Entertainment’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Lions Gate Entertainment Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Lions Gate Entertainment is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $14.30, but it is currently trading at US$11.34 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Lions Gate Entertainment’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Lions Gate Entertainment?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Lions Gate Entertainment's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 97%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LGF.A is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LGF.A for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LGF.A. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Lions Gate Entertainment, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lions Gate Entertainment, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

