Should You Investigate Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) At US$98.04?

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$108 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$94.76. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Masonite International's current trading price of US$98.04 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Masonite International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Masonite International Worth?

Great news for investors – Masonite International is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $123.14, but it is currently trading at US$98.04 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Masonite International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Masonite International look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Masonite International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DOOR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DOOR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DOOR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Masonite International at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Masonite International has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

