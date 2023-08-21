Should You Investigate Mpact Limited (JSE:MPT) At R29.00?

Mpact Limited (JSE:MPT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the JSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Mpact’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Mpact Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Mpact’s ratio of 5.75x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.3x, which means if you buy Mpact today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Mpact should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, Mpact’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from Mpact?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Mpact. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MPT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MPT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MPT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MPT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Mpact at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Mpact and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Mpact, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

