Should You Investigate niiio finance group AG (ETR:NIIN) At €0.61?

While niiio finance group AG (ETR:NIIN) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on niiio finance group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In niiio finance group?

According to our valuation model, niiio finance group seems to be fairly priced at around 7.7% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy niiio finance group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €0.67, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, niiio finance group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of niiio finance group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, niiio finance group's earnings are expected to increase by 64%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NIIN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NIIN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with niiio finance group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

If you are no longer interested in niiio finance group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

