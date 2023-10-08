Should You Investigate OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) At US$7.29?

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$14.96 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$7.06. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether OptimizeRx's current trading price of US$7.29 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at OptimizeRx’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is OptimizeRx Worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 28%, trading at US$7.29 compared to my intrinsic value of $5.71. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that OptimizeRx’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from OptimizeRx?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. OptimizeRx's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in OPRX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe OPRX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OPRX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for OPRX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for OptimizeRx you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in OptimizeRx, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

