Should You Investigate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) At US$31.08?

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$33.93 and falling to the lows of US$30.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Option Care Health's current trading price of US$31.08 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Option Care Health’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Option Care Health

Is Option Care Health Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Option Care Health is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $45.08, but it is currently trading at US$31.08 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Option Care Health’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Option Care Health look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Option Care Health, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although OPCH is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to OPCH, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OPCH for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Story continues

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Option Care Health you should be mindful of and 1 of these is potentially serious.

If you are no longer interested in Option Care Health, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.