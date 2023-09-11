Should You Investigate O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) At US$958?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The company's stock maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NASDAQGS, with a relatively tight range of US$883 to US$969. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at O'Reilly Automotive’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is O'Reilly Automotive Worth?

According to my valuation model, O'Reilly Automotive seems to be fairly priced at around 11.65% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy O'Reilly Automotive today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $858.39, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, O'Reilly Automotive’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from O'Reilly Automotive?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. O'Reilly Automotive's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ORLY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ORLY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, O'Reilly Automotive has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in O'Reilly Automotive, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

