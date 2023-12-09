Should You Investigate P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) At RM3.26?

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine P.I.E. Industrial Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad

What's The Opportunity In P.I.E. Industrial Berhad?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad’s ratio of 17.33x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy P.I.E. Industrial Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, P.I.E. Industrial Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PIE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PIE? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PIE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for PIE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing P.I.E. Industrial Berhad at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad.

If you are no longer interested in P.I.E. Industrial Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.