Should You Investigate Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) At AU$0.24?

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Paragon Care’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Paragon Care?

Good news, investors! Paragon Care is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$0.36, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Paragon Care’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Paragon Care look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Paragon Care's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PGC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PGC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PGC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Paragon Care as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Paragon Care (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Paragon Care, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

