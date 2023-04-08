Should You Investigate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) At US$64.22?

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$77.19 and falling to the lows of US$60.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Patrick Industries' current trading price of US$64.22 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Patrick Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Patrick Industries

Is Patrick Industries Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Patrick Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $82.08, but it is currently trading at US$64.22 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Patrick Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Patrick Industries look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Patrick Industries, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although PATK is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PATK, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PATK for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Patrick Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Patrick Industries has 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Patrick Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here