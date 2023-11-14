Should You Investigate Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) At US$3.84?

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Perimeter Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Perimeter Solutions Still Cheap?

Perimeter Solutions is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Perimeter Solutions’s ratio of 28.8x is above its peer average of 17.04x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Chemicals industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Perimeter Solutions’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Perimeter Solutions look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 50% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Perimeter Solutions. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PRM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe PRM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PRM for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PRM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Perimeter Solutions, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Perimeter Solutions (1 is potentially serious) you should be familiar with.

