Should You Investigate Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) At US$8.87?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Playtika Holding’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Playtika Holding Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Playtika Holding is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.42x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.06x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Playtika Holding’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Playtika Holding?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Playtika Holding's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 29%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PLTK is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PLTK for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PLTK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Playtika Holding has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

