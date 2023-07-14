Should You Investigate PostNL N.V. (AMS:PNL) At €1.82?

PostNL N.V. (AMS:PNL), is not the largest company out there, but it led the ENXTAM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine PostNL’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is PostNL Worth?

Great news for investors – PostNL is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €2.99, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, PostNL’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from PostNL?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of PostNL, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 6.6% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since PNL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PNL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PNL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into PostNL, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PostNL (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in PostNL, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

