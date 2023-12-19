Should You Investigate Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) At AU$27.50?

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Premier Investments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Premier Investments?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Premier Investments today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$32.68, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Premier Investments’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Premier Investments look like?

ASX:PMV Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Premier Investments, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PMV’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PMV, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

