Should You Investigate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) At US$29.82?

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at PROS Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In PROS Holdings?

The stock is currently trading at US$29.82 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 37% compared to my intrinsic value of $21.78. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PROS Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will PROS Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 39% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for PROS Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PRO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe PRO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PRO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PRO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing PROS Holdings at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for PROS Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in PROS Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

