Should You Investigate SBF AG (FRA:CY1K) At €4.16?

SBF AG (FRA:CY1K), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the DB over the last few months, increasing to €4.50 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €3.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SBF's current trading price of €4.16 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SBF’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is SBF Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, SBF seems to be fairly priced at around 13% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy SBF today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €4.80, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, SBF has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of SBF look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In SBF's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 78%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CY1K’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CY1K, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing SBF at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that SBF has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

