Should You Investigate Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) At AU$1.07?

While Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Shaver Shop Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Shaver Shop Group?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.33x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.67x, which means if you buy Shaver Shop Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Shaver Shop Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Shaver Shop Group’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Shaver Shop Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Shaver Shop Group, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SSG’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SSG? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Shaver Shop Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Shaver Shop Group you should know about.

