Should You Investigate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) At US$12.76?

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Shyft Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Shyft Group Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Shyft Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $16.19, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Shyft Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Shyft Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Shyft Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SHYF is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SHYF for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SHYF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

