Should You Investigate Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) At US$207?

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 31% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Simpson Manufacturing’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Simpson Manufacturing?

Simpson Manufacturing appears to be overvalued by 29% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$207 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of $161.01. This means that the opportunity to buy Simpson Manufacturing at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Simpson Manufacturing’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Simpson Manufacturing look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Simpson Manufacturing. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SSD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SSD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SSD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

