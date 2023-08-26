Should You Investigate Smartbroker Holding AG (ETR:SB1) At €11.50?

Smartbroker Holding AG (ETR:SB1), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Smartbroker Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Smartbroker Holding Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Smartbroker Holding is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €18.79, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Smartbroker Holding’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Smartbroker Holding?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Smartbroker Holding's earnings are expected to increase by 72%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SB1 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SB1 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SB1. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

