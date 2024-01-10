Should You Investigate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) At US$78.99?

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Spectrum Brands Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Spectrum Brands Holdings?

Great news for investors – Spectrum Brands Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $118.34, but it is currently trading at US$78.99 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Spectrum Brands Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Spectrum Brands Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 1.8% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Spectrum Brands Holdings, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SPB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPB for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SPB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Spectrum Brands Holdings, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

