Should You Investigate Stemmer Imaging AG (ETR:S9I) At €34.30?

While Stemmer Imaging AG (ETR:S9I) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Stemmer Imaging’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Stemmer Imaging Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Stemmer Imaging’s ratio of 14.17x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 12.12x, which means if you buy Stemmer Imaging today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Stemmer Imaging should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Stemmer Imaging’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Stemmer Imaging?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Stemmer Imaging. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? S9I’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at S9I? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on S9I, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for S9I, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

