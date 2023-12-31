Should You Investigate TClarke plc (LON:CTO) At UK£1.36?

TClarke plc (LON:CTO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at TClarke’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In TClarke?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.14x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy TClarke today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. In addition to this, it seems like TClarke’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will TClarke generate?

LSE:CTO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 31st 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. TClarke's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 76%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CTO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CTO? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CTO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for CTO, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for TClarke and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in TClarke, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

