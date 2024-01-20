Should You Investigate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) At US$109?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) saw a significant share price rise of 31% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Teradyne’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Teradyne?

According to our valuation model, Teradyne seems to be fairly priced at around 14% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Teradyne today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $126.77, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Teradyne’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Teradyne?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Teradyne. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TER’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TER, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

