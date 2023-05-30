Should You Investigate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) At US$89.78?

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine TriNet Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is TriNet Group Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that TriNet Group’s ratio of 15.69x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 20.68x, which means if you buy TriNet Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe TriNet Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since TriNet Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from TriNet Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -17% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for TriNet Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, TNET appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on TNET, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TNET for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on TNET should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - TriNet Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

