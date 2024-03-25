Should You Investigate Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) At UK£1.52?

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£1.65 and falling to the lows of UK£1.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ultimate Products' current trading price of UK£1.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ultimate Products’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Ultimate Products Worth?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.49x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.38x, which means if you buy Ultimate Products today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Ultimate Products should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ultimate Products’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Ultimate Products?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Ultimate Products' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 26%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ULTP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ULTP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ULTP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ULTP, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

