Should You Investigate UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558) At S$1.32?

UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SGX. The company's trading levels have approached the yearly peak, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine UMS Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In UMS Holdings?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that UMS Holdings’s ratio of 14.64x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy UMS Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because UMS Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from UMS Holdings?

SGX:558 Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 41% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for UMS Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? 558’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 558? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 558, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 558, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for UMS Holdings you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in UMS Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

