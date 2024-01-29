Should You Investigate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) At US$15.19?

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Universal Technical Institute’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Universal Technical Institute Worth?

Universal Technical Institute appears to be overvalued by 24% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$15.19 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of $12.23. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Universal Technical Institute’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Universal Technical Institute generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Universal Technical Institute. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? UTI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe UTI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UTI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for UTI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Universal Technical Institute (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

