Should You Investigate Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) At US$3.97?

While Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGM, rising to highs of US$4.83 and falling to the lows of US$3.66. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Virco Mfg's current trading price of US$3.97 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Virco Mfg’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Virco Mfg?

Great news for investors – Virco Mfg is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.88x is currently well-below the industry average of 25.39x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Virco Mfg’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Virco Mfg?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Virco Mfg, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although VIRC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to VIRC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VIRC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Virco Mfg at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Virco Mfg (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

