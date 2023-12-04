Should You Investigate Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) At AU$0.82?

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$1.07 and falling to the lows of AU$0.82. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Wagners Holding's current trading price of AU$0.82 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wagners Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Wagners Holding

What Is Wagners Holding Worth?

Great news for investors – Wagners Holding is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$1.19, but it is currently trading at AU$0.82 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Wagners Holding’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Wagners Holding look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Wagners Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since WGN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WGN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WGN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Wagners Holding as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Wagners Holding (1 can't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Wagners Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.