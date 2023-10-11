Should You Investigate WCT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCT) At RM0.58?

WCT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on WCT Holdings Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is WCT Holdings Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.44x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy WCT Holdings Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since WCT Holdings Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from WCT Holdings Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. WCT Holdings Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 96%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WCT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at WCT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WCT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for WCT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into WCT Holdings Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for WCT Holdings Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be familiar with.

