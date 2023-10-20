Should You Investigate XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) At AU$0.98?

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$1.41 and falling to the lows of AU$0.92. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether XRF Scientific's current trading price of AU$0.98 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at XRF Scientific’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for XRF Scientific

What's The Opportunity In XRF Scientific?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy XRF Scientific today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$1.16, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, XRF Scientific has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from XRF Scientific?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for XRF Scientific. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in XRF’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on XRF, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for XRF Scientific you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in XRF Scientific, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.