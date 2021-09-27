INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GSKY, JMP, FMO, MDLA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, GreenSky shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman common stock for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock they own. If you are a GreenSky shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for $7.50 per share in cash.If you are a JMP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. As a result of the merger, the outstanding common stock of FMO will be exchanged for newly issued common stock of Kayne Anderson.If you are a FMO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $34.00 per share in cash.If you are a Medallia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

