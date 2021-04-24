INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TPCO, GFN, STL, KNL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2021 / York-Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:
Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. If you are a Tribune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Rentals, Inc. for $19.00 per share in cash. If you are a General Finance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Webster Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Sterling Bancorp shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.463 of a Webster share for each share of Sterling Bancorp stock they own. If you are a Sterling Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Knoll, Inc. (NYSE KNL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Herman Miller, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own. If you are a Knoll shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642083/INVESTIGATION-ALERT-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Investigates-TPCO-GFN-STL-KNL-Shareholders-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm