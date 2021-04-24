INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EBSB, CBAN, ORBC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:
Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independent Bank Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent Bank common stock for each share of Meridian Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Meridian Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, SouthCrest shareholders have the right to elect to receive cash or Colony Bankcorp stock subject to certain procedures such that approximately 72.5% of SouthCrest shares will be converted to Colony Bankcorp stock. If you are a Colony Bankcorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to GI Partners for $11.50 per share. If you are an ORBCOMM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
