INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate BMTC, ATH, PTVCA, WIFI, MDCA; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to WSFS Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Bryn Mawr stockholders will receive 0.90 of a share of WSFS common stock for each share of Bryn Mawr common stock. If you are a Bryn Mawr shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock. If you are an Athene shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock. If you are a Protective shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share in cash. If you are a Boingo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Stagwell Media LP. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of the combined company after closing. If you are an MDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

