U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.50
    +12.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,123.00
    +106.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,261.25
    +59.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,340.70
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.65
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.80
    +22.70 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    26.50
    +0.44 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1988
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    19.23
    -0.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3971
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9480
    +0.0930 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,226.21
    +2,875.32 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.06
    +64.92 (+5.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,309.08
    +394.75 (+1.32%)
     

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investigation of Potential Securities Fraud Violations by Lordstown Motors Corp.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown") (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Lordstown is an automobile manufacturer of electric vehicles.

On March 12, 2021, Hindenburg Research, LLC ("Hindenburg") published a report entitled: "The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, And A Prototype Inferno." The report stated that "Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities." The report also stated that "conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company's orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy."

Following this news, Lordstown's stock price is down over 16% from its March 11, 2021 closing price of $17.71.

Then, on March 17, 2021, Lordstown revealed that the SEC is investigating the allegations disclosed in the Hindenburg report.

If you are a Lordstown investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visitthe following linkto fill out our online formhttps://www.ktmc.com/lordstown-motors-corp-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=lordstown.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636154/INVESTIGATION-ALERT-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Announces-Investigation-of-Potential-Securities-Fraud-Violations-by-Lordstown-Motors-Corp

Recommended Stories

  • The Node: Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Gold’ Because People Say It Is

    Software firm Meitu, which just bought more ETH and BTC, points to the meta-nature of modern investing driven by consensus opinions.

  • Meitu Buys More Bitcoin and Ether, Bringing Total Holdings to $90M

    The software company now has $50.4 million in ether and $39.5 million in bitcoin.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • Pump prices join oil's wild ride but risk slamming brakes on recovery

    With oil prices surging as producers curb supply, fuel prices in many countries have hit multi-year and even all-time highs despite the pandemic knocking demand by millions of barrels per day. The high prices at the pump could hamper a slow and fragile economic recovery as they contribute to inflation and strip consumers of cash to spend, especially in developing countries where the impact of the pandemic remains acute. Oil prices have risen by more than 30% this year.

  • CryptoQuant Makes Changes After Misfired ‘Whale’ Alert, Bitcoin Sell-Off

    Blockchain data can enhance market transparency, ostensibly leveling the playing field. Here's what happens when it doesn't.

  • Pakistan Is Said to Hire Banks for International Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan has hired banks for a possible foreign-currency bond offering, according to people familiar with the matter.The government has mandated Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG, Standard Chartered Plc and Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.The South Asian nation is looking to raise funds after reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on resumption of a $6 billion bailout program that was secured in 2019 to avoid bankruptcy. Pakistan is also separately planning to issue a $500 million green note in the next few months to help boost its development of hydroelectric power.There were no replies to requests for comment from the finance ministry secretary and media team. Muhammad Umar Zahid, director debt at the Ministry of Finance, said in a webinar last month that the country expected to raise more than $1.5 billion in global bonds if market conditions were conducive. It was setting up a medium-term note program that would keep it registered for 12 months instead of a single transaction, he said.Borrowing costs in debt markets globally have jumped in recent weeks after a spike in rates fueled by rebounding economic activity around the world. Pakistan is also currently contending with an increase in coronavirus cases that has seen new restrictions imposed in most major cities.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold eases on firm dollar, yields as Fed verdict looms

    Gold prices fell on Wednesday, hurt by elevated U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar, as markets turned their attention to the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later in the day. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,727.49 per ounce by 1301 EDT. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields scaled a new 13-month high, sapping non-yielding gold's appeal.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • Nigeria’s crypto startups and traders are still at the mercy of its central bank

    An abrupt shakeup by the Central Bank of Nigeria has plunged cryptocurrency startups, traders, and investors into a harried state of readjustment.

  • 'It's too low and should be raised:' Amazon study backs minimum wage hike

    Amazon, which has come under fire for its wage practices, is providing unlikely support for a position backed by many of its chief detractors.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck Near $56K, Ether Faces Short-Term Sell Pressure

    Prices settled in the mid-$50,000 range for the most of Tuesday.

  • Global stocks steady ahead of Fed meeting

    Wall Street's S&P 500 index ended lower on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities was close to flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve and other central banks meetings this week, where regulators will indicate if they will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. U.S. stocks retreated late in the session, with the Nasdaq shedding more than a 1% gain, as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up, nipping investor enthusiasm for tech-stocks that are high growth but wary of rising inflation. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading from being volatile..

  • VW Becomes Germany’s Most Valuable Company on EV Enthusiasm

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG surpassed SAP SE to become Germany’s most valuable public company, driven by growing investor confidence it can supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s preference shares rose 11% on Wednesday in Frankfurt, valuing the automaker at more than 140 billion euros ($166 billion). SAP’s market value slipped to about 127 billion euros.Vaulting past Europe’s biggest software company marks a spectacular comeback for the German industrial giant, which last topped the country’s DAX Index six years ago, shortly before the bruising experience of the diesel-emissions cheating crisis. Several companies have held the title since including Wirecard AG, the financial technology firm that went bust in one of Germany’s biggest accounting scandals.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up for our upcoming Hyperdrive newsletter here.While Tesla remains the world’s most valuable automaker by far at more than $640 billion, VW’s recent rise shows that investors have started to give credit to the most aggressive push into electric cars by a traditional manufacturer.VW’s common shares have soared more than 80% this year while the more liquid preference shares are up more than 50%. The outsize gain in the common stock is partly driven by U.S. retail investor buying and high short interest.Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess this week made back-to-back announcements on how he plans to turn VW into the leading electric-car company, earmarking investments in battery factories and a slew of new plug-in models.The amount of market value VW added this month alone is well over half the total capitalization of Diess’s former employer, BMW AG. The smaller rival on Wednesday set a goal for roughly half of sales to be all-electric by the end of the decade, sending its shares to the highest since Sept. 2018.VW plans also to bolster its software operations to 10,000 staff, making it one of Europe’s biggest technology outfits after SAP, which first snatched the German stock-market crown from Siemens AG in July 2012.(Updates with details on BMW’s electric-car plans in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore 2020 employment contracts most in over two decades

    Singapore's total employment in 2020 shrank the most in more than two decades, according to official data on Tuesday, with foreigners' jobs accounting for most of the decline in a labour market hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. ​ Total employment, excluding foreign domestic workers, contracted by 166,600 last year, the manpower ministry said.

  • Iranian Oil Surge to China Hurts OPEC Efforts to Tighten Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The torrent of Iranian oil that’s been gushing into China in recent weeks is crowding out imports from other nations and threatening to complicate efforts by the OPEC+ alliance to tighten supply in the global market.China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is currently buying close to 1 million barrels a day of sanctioned crude, condensate and fuel oil from the Persian Gulf nation, according to estimates by traders and analysts. That’s displacing favored grades from countries such as Norway, Angola, and Brazil, traders said, and resulting in an unusually quiet spot market.Most refiners and traders around the world are reluctant to buy Iranian crude because of U.S. sanctions, which can result in repercussions like being cut off from the American banking system. However, the seemingly unstoppable rally in global crude prices is making the sharply discounted Iranian oil increasingly attractive to Chinese buyers including its independent refiners, which account for around a quarter of the country’s crude-processing capacity.See also: A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese PortsWhile global benchmark Brent is trading near $70 a barrel due to improving demand and tighter supplies from OPEC+, a continuation or increase in the Iranian flows could stymie the alliance’s efforts to keep driving up prices.Iran is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but is exempted from the supply restrictions. However, China’s preference for its cheap crude is displacing demand from OPEC countries like Angola as well as other producers like Norway and Brazil -- although the quality of oil from all of these countries is not identical.As many as 10 million barrels of Angolan oil due for April export were still without buyers as of earlier this week, according to traders, compared with a typical month when such cargoes would have be sold out by now. Grades from Nigeria and Republic of the Congo have also struggled due a lack of buying interest, the traders said.Three supertankers carrying oil from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field have been floating off China for at least two weeks without discharging, shipping data show. Only 16 million barrels of North Sea crude left Europe for Asia in February, the least in four months, with the downward trend likely to continue in the short term, said traders involved in the market.“With increased flows from places like Iran, and all the other grades’ arbitrage to China closed currently, the spot market is looking really weak,” said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with London-based Energy Aspects Ltd. “Between now and June to July, the teapots’ preferred grades such as West African crudes, Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Brazilian crudes will be quite hard to sell.”Chinese independent processors are often described as teapot refiners.The Iranian oil flowing to China is a mix of barrels that are transported directly from the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian-origin cargoes that are rebranded as Middle Eastern or Malaysian grades. Chinese imports of crude from the nation will average 856,000 barrels a day this month, the most in almost two years, data intelligence firm Kpler said last week.Most of it is being purchased by domestic Chinese trading houses, traders said, as private and state-owned refiners try to distance themselves from dealings with the U.S.-sanctioned nation. It’s likely that these supplies will be temporarily held in onshore tanks before getting resold to local refineries on a later date, they added.See also: UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From IranThese private processors, which are mostly based in Shandong province, have been known to refine Iranian and Venezuelan crude into fuel, and utilize sludgy, low-quality fuel oil as feedstock for their units.The increased Iranian flows are happening as the administration of President Joe Biden attempts to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran. The Persian Gulf supplier exported around 2.5 million barrels a day of oil before the sanctions were first imposed in 2018. Iran is starting the year as the “biggest wildcard” for oil prices, Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said in a note in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank Analysts See U.S. Rates as High as 3% on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The respite in the U.S. Treasury market this week is unlikely to last long, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.They expect the recent bond selloff to resume as inflation briefly accelerates past the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Their base case is for the 10-year Treasury yield to rise to 2.25% by year-end, but if price increases materialize sooner than expected it could reach 3%.The improved economic outlook may also push the Fed to announce a gradual tapering of asset purchases by December, weighing further on the market.“For the first time in a while we see inflation risks as being skewed to the upside,” wrote a team of Deutsche economists and strategists including Francis Yared. “Both fiscal and monetary policies are supportive of a regime shift higher in inflation.”The yield on benchmark U.S. notes is trading around 1.60%, having started this year below 1%. The selloff paused this week as investors brace for the Fed to offer any clues at its meeting on Wednesday on whether it will move to stem the rout.The selloff was spurred by optimism that ultra-loose monetary policy and fiscal stimulus will help revive growth and feed into higher consumer prices as economies emerge from the pandemic. The so-called five-year breakeven rate in the U.S. -- a gauge of the bond market’s inflation outlook -- is now trading at 2.6%, around the highest level in over a decade.Deutsche’s base case is for inflation to overshoot the Fed’s 2% target briefly in the near term before beginning to moderate by year-end and dipping below 2% in the first half of 2022. There is, however, a risk that fiscal and monetary policies could be too supportive of inflation. In an extreme scenario, Treasury yields could rise above 6%, they said.“It will be too early for the market and the Fed to conclude that inflation has stepped up to 3% by the end of this year,” they said. “Thus, most of the impact of the high-inflation scenario on rates should materialize in the next few years, rather than next few months.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Light Hedge Buying Ahead of Two-Day Fed Meeting

    Later today, traders will get the opportunity to react to U.S. retail sales data for February at 12:30 GMT, along with import and export prices for that month.

  • Huawei to Start Demanding 5G Royalties From Apple, Samsung

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. will begin charging mobile giants like Apple Inc. a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung Electronics Co., Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said. It aims to get paid despite U.S. efforts to block its network gear and shut it out of the supply chain, but promised to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, according to Jason Ding, head of Huawei’s intellectual property department.China’s largest technology company by revenue wants a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving field of connected cars, smart homes and robotic surgery. Battles are unfolding over who profits from 5G that may dwarf the size and scope of the tech industry’s first worldwide patent war -- the one over smartphones. But having only just become a major player in 5G standards boards, Huawei is now grappling with U.S. sanctions that have all but crippled its smartphone business and threaten to hamstring its networking division abroad.Huawei will be flexible in negotiating rates on different 5G products -- everything from water meters to smart cars, according to Ding. “One thing for certain is that the $2.50 cap is set on smartphones,” he said.Read more: 5G’s Arrival Tees Up Patent Fights in Market Set to Grow 12,000%Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Its library of 5G patents could turn into a new growth stream if it can levy royalties from rival smartphone players like Xiaomi Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd. and Oppo.Companies like Qualcomm thrive on charging royalties on technology they supply to clients like Apple. The two mobile giants have clashed bitterly over what Apple called an unfair $7.50 royalty from every iPhone, which Qualcomm defended as a small price to pay for fundamental technology. On Tuesday, Huawei executives stressed American sanctions shouldn’t affect its ability to cross-license with U.S. companies because those patents are publicly available. The company intends to plow patent fees back into research to maintain its position in wireless networking versus Ericsson and Nokia.Disputes over patents however are likely to escalate as 5G goes mainstream, enabling a host of future applications from autonomous cars to the internet of things. Companies worldwide have fought over who will profit from fundamental technology, in cases that have pit patent owners including Qualcomm and Ericsson against those who use the systems in their products, such as Apple. Regulators and courts around the world continue to grapple with how to value patents for essential technology, and whether their owners have any rights to limit the use of those inventions. Huawei executives didn’t say how they would enforce their patents in case of disputes.Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. SanctionsIt’s a thorny issue that’s becoming more important as the world transitions to 5G. The value of standardized technology was a key issue in the smartphone wars, when developers of wireless technology like Nokia, Qualcomm and Motorola fought then-new entrants such as Apple and Microsoft Corp. The new disputes are potentially more lucrative as sales of devices using 5G are forecast to grow to $668 billion globally in 2026 from just $5.5 billion in 2020, according to Allied Market Research.Read more: Huawei’s 5G Patents Means U.S. Will Pay Despite Trump Ban(Updates with executive’s comments from the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.