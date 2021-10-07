U.S. markets closed

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Investors

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) (“Ginkgo”) f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG) (“Soaring Eagle”).

Ginkgo develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. Ginkgo serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

On October 6, 2021, analyst Scorpion Capital published an investigative report concluding “Ginkgo is a house of cards – in our opinion, one of the most brazen frauds of the last 20 years.” The report claimed that Ginkgo’s business model is a related-party model whereby essentially 100% of the company’s deferred revenue are derived from related-party “customers” it created, funded, controls or influences via its ownership position and board seats. The report also alleged that Ginkgo has engaged in a brazen effort to misclassify and misreport related-party revenue and deceive investors with phony accounting and at least half of Ginkgo’s reported foundry revenue is phantom, non-cash and “pure accounting hocus-pocus.”

Following this news, Ginkgo’s stock price fell $1.39, or over 11%, to close at $10.59 per share on October 6, 2021.

If you are a Ginkgo investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/ginkgo-bioworks-holdings-inc-investigation

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com



